CEO of Ghana First showing officers from the Sanitation Ministry round the facility.

The partnership between the Ministry of Sanitation and Ghana First Company Limited towards the construction of modern toilet facilities across the country to complement the government’s effort of improving waste management and sanitation is gathering momentum.

Last Thursday, some top officials from the Ministry, together with Ghana First officials led by its Chief Executive Officer Frank Akuley, toured the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipality (where one of the ultramodern toilet facilities being constructed across the country is located) to assess progress of work.

During a brief meeting, Mr. Akuley said it had come to the attention of Ghana First that some contractors who were supposed to make payments to their respective suppliers were not doing so, even though the contractors had already been paid the 60 per cent threshold under the contract agreement with the waste management company.

“Some contractors in their private arrangements with their suppliers are denying the suppliers payments and are making spurious claims that it is as a result of Ghana First’s inability to pay them,” the CEO said, adding “under our arrangement with the contractors, once a contractor hits 60 per cent of work done as the agreement stipulates, there is no way we cannot facilitate your claims for payment.”

He said: “It’ s worrying when contractors sign agreements with Ghana First and then approach the Ministry of Sanitation for payment; it shows very clear that some of the contractors did not understand the agreement but signed on to the project.”

“We have already gone through all the processes with them but some do not seem to understand the workings of Ghana First. We shall continue to sensitize them to the way forward.”

At Nsawam, the project was nearing completion and Mr. Akuley disclosed that so far about 1,800 projects have been given on contract and about 500 are at various stages of completion.

The facility, unlike the traditional public toilets, will have its patrons paying for its use via electronic systems and it comes with automatic shower devices and water closets, a storeroom and a reception.

“We don’t have anything like this in this country. And once we have decided to do it for the first time, I think it’s a plus for the nation,” Mr. Akuley indicated and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water resources for their support, especially for sending a delegation to inspect the progress of work.

Representatives from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources commended Ghana First for the initiative, describing it as impressive.

The officials expressed delight over the automation of the facility and said that it would greatly help government’s efforts to curb open defecation.

They said there was the need for an extensive public education on the project and its use, as well as proper management so as to get more people to not only patronize it but also maintain it.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio