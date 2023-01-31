CEO Of Givers Herbal Centre Resolves Daddy Lumba, Ampong Beef

Daddy Lumba

Dr. Solomon Kwabi, Chief Executive Officer of Givers Herbal Centre, has resolved the confusion that reared its ugly head between highlife legend Daddy Lumba and gospel musician, Isaiah Ampong.

As part of resolving the long-standing feud, the CEO of Givers Herbal Centre last Friday presented an undisclosed amount of money to Ampong.

The fight, otherwise called beef, between the two music giants has existed since 2018, but it was the content of a song by Daddy Lumba titled ‘Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo’ that reignited the simmering feud.

Owing to the content of the song, ‘Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo’, accompanied by a stern warning to all his detractors, a section of the public claimed that Lumba was indeed targeting someone.

“Useless individual, I am not done dealing with him,” Daddy Lumba said, unveiling the song on Accra-based DL FM in December 2022.

The development resuscitated his long-standing beef with gospel singer, Isaiah Ampong, alias Great Ampong, who says the ‘diss’ song was directed at him. He equally responded with a song ‘Onyame Akatua (God’s Judgment)’.

Both have denied targeting each other with the respective songs, however.

Dr. Kwabi told journalists in an interview at his Accra office that, it is time for the long-standing beef to come to an end, hence his decision to settle it.

“I have a good relationship with both Daddy Lumba and Ampong, and the beef between them is not helpful for the music industry so I decided to intervene to make peace prevail,” he said.

According to the founder of Givers Herbal Centre, he has made some cash donations to Ampong to cushion him as part of the peace process, especially since Ampong continues to express anger over some GH¢360,000 proceeds from an album launch with Daddy Lumba, which he alleges Lumba pocketed.

Dr. Kwabi was happy that Ampong accepted the offer and promised to end his beef with the highlife legend, Daddy Lumba.

On his part, Ampong commended the CEO of Givers Herbal Centre for showing interest in resolving the beef, giving assurance that he will never attack Daddy Lumba.