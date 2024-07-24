CETAG Tightens Strike As Govt Freezes Salaries

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has taken a decisive step to withdraw all its services in response to the government’s directive to freeze their July salaries, escalating tensions in the education sector.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) move on July 22 to halt the salaries of striking CETAG members, except for Principals, for the month of July 2024, has fuelled discontent and prompted a significant backlash from the association.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 23, by CETAG, the association expressed its strong condemnation of the directive from the Minister of Education, compelling them to forego their salaries.

The National Council convened an emergency meeting and unanimously decided to suspend all services, including attendance at meetings, participation in congregation ceremonies, provision of academic counseling services, and supervision of students in residence halls effective immediately until further notice.

The statement released by CETAG underscored the association’s resolve to challenge the decision to freeze their salaries through legal channels, affirming their commitment to defending the rights and entitlements of their members.

Referring to the directive as illegal, CETAG emphasized their readiness to take all necessary actions with the support of their legal counsel to address this issue.

Conversely, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has entreated the striking CETAG members to reconsider their stance and resume classroom activities while assuring them that their grievances are being seriously considered.

By Vincent Kubi