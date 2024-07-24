Kudus Sets High Target

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has targeted a high grade performance in the upcoming season.

The mercurial midfield enforcer and his West Ham United teammates arrived in the United States to continue pre-season ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Kudus, 23, was with the team in Austria, where they played two matches including a 2-2 draw with Hungarian giants Ferencvaros.

The Hammers are based in Tampa and will engage in a series of activities including meeting fans of West Ham United in Jacksonville during an open training session.

They will also face Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace as part of their pre-season friendlies before returning to England before the start of the new season.

He said in an interview, “To start and announce myself, it was quite a good start for me personally [last season], but I believe I still have so much in me that I can still show to everyone. We will work on it and try to double how I performed last season and be even better going forward.”

“Personally, I want to do better than I did last season with numbers and performances, but most importantly help the team get back into Europe and challenge for the top six. That’s what my personal goal is around, helping the team,” he added.

Kudus has been a key performer in the club since joining them from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam last summer.

He hit the back of the net 14 times across all competitions and delivered six assists for the club in his first season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is hoping for a better campaign in the 2024/25 season.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum