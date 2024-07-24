Okyenhene Praises Immigration Boss

CGI Kwame Asuah Takyi (middle) being led to the palace

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has commended the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq) for his dedication, selfless service, and the strong friendship between the Service and Okyeman.

He made these statements when the CGI and his team called on him at his palace after participating in the grand Ohum Festival.

The Okyenhene urged the CGI to take swift measures to enhance border security as the 2024 general election approaches.

He wished the CGI and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) well, and asked for God’s protection and guidance for him.

The CGI, in turn, congratulated the Okyenhene on his 25th anniversary and the successful celebration of the Ohum Festival.

He expressed profound gratitude to the king for his counsel, relationship and support, particularly the donation of 250 acres of land for the establishment of the Immigration Tactical Training School (ITTras) and other educational facilities.

The CGI hoped that the relationship between the GIS and Okyeman would continue to grow stronger with extensive fringe benefits.

In a related development, the CGI and his team also paid courtesy calls on the Abontendomhene and Chief of Kyebi, Osabarima Marfo Okwabrane, and Akyempimhene Barima Antwi.

According to a statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the GIS, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) M. Amoako Atta, the CGI also visited ITTras, where he was given a thorough tour of the school. He assured the Commanding Officer and his directing staff of government’s determination to improve the infrastructure of the school as part of ongoing retooling of the Service.