Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Opens Up

Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of the late ‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman, has spoken about the reason she kept Chadwick’s four-year battle with colon cancer private.

The ‘Black Panther’ star died on August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

In her first-ever interview with Whoopi Goldberg for Good Morning America since his death, Simone said they went through hard times.

“It was COVID when things were starting to spiral. And that meant that everybody was in their house, and there was no pressure for anybody to go outside. It seemed like, is this a crazy coincidence that we get to be inside, that we get to be here with family together? And everybody in the world is also experiencing this togetherness in the midst of this awful, scary, unpredictable time? We kept that circle real. Our circle was basically a dot,” she stated.

Simone revealed how she has been keeping her husband’s legacy alive since his tragic passing, and revealed that the past few years have been really challenging for her.

“It has been the most challenging two years I’ve ever had in my life. Some days I’m doing worse than I’m really willing to acknowledge, and other days I’m doing better than I feel comfortable admitting. The grief really, it moves in,” she admitted.

Simone further detailed that she considers herself extremely lucky to have been Chadwick’s partner, and that they shared each other’s love, even though it was for a short period.

“I can’t believe that I was so lucky, I can’t believe that I got to love this person. And I also got them to love me too,” Simone said teary-eyed.

Since Chadwick passed away, Simone has accepted several posthumous awards on his behalf. They include a Golden Globe for his work as Leeve Green in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, an Emmy award for his voice in ‘What if?’, and a Critic’s Choice award for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’.