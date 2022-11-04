Ganja Suspects To Face Court

The nine suspects. INSET: The suspected wee found on them

THE ASHANTI Mampong District Police Command is planning to send some suspects to court for peddling in Indian Hemp also known as ‘Ganja’.

The all-male suspects, numbering nine, were apprehended by the Ashanti Mampong Police during a security operation around 4am on November 1, 2022.

The suspects included Owusu Ransford, aged 23; Victorious Obeng, aged 26; Nana Yaw Sekyere, aged 25; Evans Kakari aged 30; and Attah Paul, 26 years old.

The rest are Yaw Adu, aged 24; Rauf Tahiru, aged 21; Abdu Razack, aged 30; and Francis Akumoah Boateng, aged 30.

According to a police report, the suspects were nabbed as part of police strategy to clamp down on narcotics sale and usage in the community.

It disclosed that the operation was conducted in known ghettos at Akyeremade, Zongo, Daaho and Bosofour, which were noted for wee peddling and smoking.

“They were arrested with quantities of dried leaves and 59 wraps of substances all suspected to narcotic drugs,” it pointed out adding that “suspects are in police custody.”

The Ashanti Mampong District Police Command also said the suspects would be screened, profiled so those who would be found culpable would be put before the court.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi