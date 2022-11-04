Husband Killed In Mob Attack

A MAN in his 50s, who allegedly shot his wife dead on Monday at Tepa in the Ashanti Region, has reportedly died after fierce mob attack.

Identified as Kwaku Seidu aka ‘Kukrudu’, the man shot his wife, one Sister Adwoa dead following a misunderstanding on Monday.

An angry mob at Tepa, in their quest to avenge the demise of Sister Adwoa, allegedly pounced on Seidu, whom they beat mercilessly.

Seidu was, however, lucky as he was saved by armed policemen, who rushed to where he was being beaten by the mob.

According to reports, Seidu was looking very weak at the time he was saved from the mob so he was rushed to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Seidu he could not survive as he, reportedly, died whilst receiving treatment on Tuesday.

The body of Seidu has since been deposited in the mortuary.

Sources said it all started when Seidu, who is married to two women including Sister Adwoa, attempted to sell a disputed family land.

The two wives, reportedly, kicked against his decision and they reported him to a certain Zongo chief in the area to talk to Seidu.

Right in front of the chief and some people, a peeved-looking Seidu allegedly pulled a gun and allegedly shot Sister Adwoa dead at close range.

Seidu’s action attracted scores of people to the place, who also subjected Seidu to severe beatings, leading to his death.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi