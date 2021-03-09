Chamba Rainstorm Victims Yet To Receive Relief Items

School building destroyed in the Chamba rainstorm

Victims of the Chamba rainstorm in the Nanumba north municipality of the Northern region, have lamented bitterly about the neglect and delay of relief items by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

The rainstorm which occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, destroyed roofings of various schools , damaging learning materials and other valuables.

About 548 houses were destroyed, rendering several residents homeless with six schools out of eight at Chamba being closed down indefinitely and six persons injured due to the rainstorm.

The Defence Minister who doubles as the MP for Bimbilla constituency, Dominic Nitiwul was accompanied by Director-General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang- Prempeh, to visit the affected communities in Chamba to ascertain the extent of damage in the area.

The Director-General of NADMO, Mr Eric Nana Agyemang- Prempeh, assured the affected victims that NADMO would visit them the week after the rainstorm with relief items but till date, the victims say they are yet to receive any relief items.

Most of the victims whose houses were completely destroyed are stranded and are seeking shelter with relatives.

Mr. Denteh Emmanuel ,a teacher told DGN Online that he took a loan to complete his house ahead of his retirement this year but the house was destroyed by the rainstorm.

According to him, he and the family are currently stranded and appealed to government to come to their aid.

“ I just finished with the house and we were about packing into it and the rainstorm destroyed it now myself and my family of six are living with a friend who gave us a single room and we are packed in it, the bank won’t mind about the rainstorm because all they want is heir money and my brother I am surviving with only Gh 500 a month with my family it’s a sad situation.”

The Nanumba North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr. Abdulai Yaqoub, told DGN Online that the items are being provided by NADMO and assured that the affected victims will receive them soon.

He disclosed that steps were being taking to get with the administrator of Common Fund to get some funds from their emergency fund to put some public institutions such as the health center, police station and some schools in shape before the relief items arrives.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister has supported victims of the Chamba rainstorm with 3,500 roofing sheets.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chamba