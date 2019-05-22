Champions Bowl Rocks Accra

U-12 winner Isaac Akuoku (L) with David Derhnick-Coffie

The five edition of the Champions Bowl Tournament (CBT), a junior tennis event put together by Zion Management Africa Limited (ZMAL), will take place on June 15 to June16 at the Accra Sports Stadium tennis court.

The two-day tournament, according to the organisers, will serve as an entry platform to the World Masters Championship Bowl, an international junior tennis tournament scheduled for Croatia from September 9 to 16.

The categories to be competed in are boys and girls U-12, U-14, as well as U-16 and winners from the various categories will embark on the trip to Croatia.

As a result, junior tennis players, aged 12 to 16, from regional tennis clubs and schools all over the country are invited to pitch their strength and skills against each other to determine who will represent the nation at the annual event.

According to David Derhnick-Coffie, Chief Executive Officer of ZMAL, their aim is to raise young talents in Ghana and Africa at large for the Champions Bowl competitions.

“This is the five year for the tournament and it’s been very successful every year so we hope to improve on the success this year.”

The MD of Romeoville Properties Ghana Limited, Rebecca Kudiabor said, “We are expecting the best of competitions in the coming days. We have put in much to ensure we deliver a top class tourney.”

Wilson International Sports Brand, Quality Life Assurance Company, Special Ice Minerals Water Company, Gihoc Distilleries Company Limited, Vitamilk Ghana Limited, Kumesh Ghana Limited (Panasonic House), V.K Tahila Enterprise, Romeoville Properties Ghana Limited, Unity Oil Ghana Limited, Interplast Ghana Limited, Nestle Ghana Limited Samsung Ghana and Fidelity Bank are sponsors of the tournament.