Mourinho For Juventus?

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has admitted that a former player has asked him to join his club ‒ sparking suggestions he could have been speaking to Cristiano Ronaldo about becoming the Juventus manager.

There were reports on Monday that Ronaldo had asked his former manager, who was in charge of him at Real Madrid, to move to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

And after Massimiliano Allegri was dismissed from his job, the Portuguese boss revealed a former charge of his had been trying to convince him to join a club.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Mourinho said, “One of the players that I have a great relation with him, he plays for a team and he told me, “You should come here next season” and I told him, “They don’t love me”.

“He told me, “You win three matches and they will start loving you”.

‘This is just… we are professionals and we have respect for each other, even when we have bad reactions on the pitch, in the press conference, a player be more aggressive with another one.”