Charterhouse Announces More VGMAs Categories

Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), has announced four more categories for this year’s edition of the awards.

According to Charterhouse, three of the nominations, Audio Engineer of the Year, Instrumentalist of the Year, and Unsung Act of the Year are categories awarded to up and coming musicians who are making impacts in Ghana’s entertainment space, with the fourth category being Producer of the Year.

With the Unsung Act of the Year, musicians who were shortlisted for that category include Shugalord, Bryan the Mensah, Vanilla, Rcee, Gambo, Chief One, Ama Nova, Roy X Taylor, Nautyca, and King Maaga.

The Audio Engineer of the Year nomination had the likes of Francis Osei, Wutah Afriyie, Liquidbeat, Jo Oware, Richie Mensah, Chris V. Rootselaar, and Wiewel. Instrumentalist of the Year nominees are Enock Owuraku Kissi, Joshua Moszi, Mzte Okyere, George Gogo Ashrifi, and Afro Harmony Band.

Kuami Eugene, MOG Beatz, Ghanaian Stallion, Beatz Vampire, Richie Mensah, and Gladstorm Akwaboah were nominated for the Producer of the Year category.

Charterhouse on Saturday, March 20, unveiled the official nominations for this year’s VGMAs and introduced four new categories namely, EP of the Year, Best Gospel Song of the Year, Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, and Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artiste of the Year.

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, is the highest nominated artiste with nine nominations, followed by the rap king, Sarkodie, with eight nominations, Black Sherif (seven), King Promise (six), Kuami Eugene, Okyeame Kwame, Sefa, and Mr. Drew (five), Gyakie, Joe Mettle, Fameya with four nominations each.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke