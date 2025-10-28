Check Out Winners of 5th National Business Honours Gala

The 5th edition of the National Business Honours Gala honoured outstanding nuber of personalities and companies who under the year review have dedicated their resources in supporting the development of the country.

At the awards night Gideon Raji, CEO of Global Ovations, organizers of the event stated that the business excellence award is a strategic platform for dialogue, recognition, and renewal.

“We are gathered here because the future of Ghana’s economy will not be written by government alone, nor by business in isolation but through partnerships that innovate, inspire, and deliver sustainable growth,” he said.

Organized under the theme, ” Driving Ghana’s Economic Renewal; Innovating Business and Governance for a Sustainable Future” Mr. Raji said Ghana’s resilience has been tested, and renewal is no longer an option; it is a necessity.

“The path forward demands bold thinking in governance, innovation in enterprise, and a shared commitment to building institutions that outlast us,” he said.

He reiterated that the award stands as a bridge between policy and practice. “ It is where we recognise those who are not only excelling commercially but are also shaping the blueprint for Ghana’s transformation — leaders who understand that profit must align with purpose, and that sustainable progress comes from accountability as much as from ambition.”

Below are the list of winners