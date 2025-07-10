Check Police Abuses In Anti-Galamsey Operations – GNASSM To IGP

Michael Adu Gyamfi

The Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners (GNASSM) has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to ensure professionalism, accountability, and integrity in the operations of the police task force combating illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

Speaking to the media, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of GNASSM, Mr. Michael Adu Gyamfi, expressed serious concerns over increasing reports of alleged misconduct by officers attached to the anti-galamsey unit. While reaffirming the association’s support for the government’s efforts to end illegal mining, Mr. Adu Gyamfi urged authorities to address operational lapses that could derail progress.

“We support the fight against illegal mining, but the conduct of some officers is deeply worrying. We do not want to see a repeat of past strategies that brought no real results,” he stated.

He cited incidents involving the arbitrary seizure of excavators that were safely parked outside concession areas and meant for legal operations. According to him, the ongoing harassment of licensed operators and the forceful impoundment of equipment are fueling resentment and opening doors to potential corruption.

“The harassment of lowbed truck drivers and the commandeering of their services without compensation to transport impounded excavators is unacceptable,” he added.

Mr. Adu Gyamfi emphasised the need for a clearly defined and transparent operational mandate to guide police activities in the sector. He insisted that such clarity would not only protect legitimate miners but also ensure fairness and accountability.

GNASSM is proposing a more collaborative and educational approach in the fight against galamsey, one that promotes responsible mining while decisively dealing with illegal practices.

“We believe in a persuasive and inclusive strategy that encourages compliance and targets offenders without harming genuine operators. That is how we will see meaningful results in this fight,” Mr. Adu Gyamfi concluded.

From David Afum, Kumasi