Let’s Work To Improve Air Quality – Infinity 970

A scene during the event at the Odawna lorry station

Infinity 970, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has urged communities to reduce air pollution in order to help improve air quality across the country.

Infinity 970, through education, has reinforced its commitment to the fight against air pollution through its Clean Air initiative.

Head of Media at Infinity 970, Rev. Emmanuel Lamptey, who made the call during interaction with some drivers at the Odawna Circle station in Accra, said air pollution remains public health crisis in the country, hence the need for people to support the fight against air pollution to address it.

According to him, air pollution is recorded as one of the biggest threats to health, with a number of people losing their lives through air pollution related diseases.

Mr. Lamptey said the Clean Air initiative, supported by Breathe Cities, aligns with Infinity 970’s broader focus areas of improving the livelihood and well-being of people while working with other stakeholders to encourage healthier lifestyles.

“It is a collective effort. Ghanaians should take responsibility and push for cleaner, healthier air for all,” he stated.

“I encourage individuals to become more aware of the everyday sources of air pollution and the harm these pose to their health, so that all of us do not pollute our environment,” he stated.

Vice Chairman of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle – Odawna Branch, Alhaji Issah Mohammed, thanked the organisation for the initiative to reach out to them, and pledged to continuously work with them to ensure a safer environment in the country.