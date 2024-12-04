‘Check The Facts, Don’t Get It Twisted’ Campaign Underway

Partners’ representatives in a group photo graph

Ghanaians will go to the polls in one of the most consequential election of the 4th Republic.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will be seeking a third consecutive term while the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), will be seeking to return to power with former President, John Dramani Mahama.

However, one of the banes that have characterised this year’s elections is the continuous rise of misinformation and disinformation.

In response, a groundbreaking campaign, “Check the Facts; Don’t Get it Twisted”, is stepping up to address this challenge. Supported by the European Union, the Netherlands Embassy, and the French Embassy, this initiative is designed to curb the unchecked spread of false information, ensuring a more informed and peaceful electoral process.

The rise of digital platforms has not only revolutionised information sharing but has also created a fertile ground for misinformation and disinformation to thrive.

Misinformation—false information shared unknowingly—and disinformation—deliberately crafted falsehoods—have the potential to distort public perceptions, manipulate voter behaviour, and disrupt democratic processes.

One of the most insidious effects of misinformation is its capacity to undermine trust in elections.

Many voters, unable to discern real from fake, questioned the authenticity of the electoral process. This erosion of trust can have long-term consequences, leading to voter apathy, civil unrest, and diminished confidence in democratic governance.

The distrust doesn’t end with voters. Institutions like the Electoral Commissions and courts are increasingly viewed with suspicion, particularly when they must adjudicate disputes marred by misinformation. When institutions lose credibility, democracy itself hangs in the balance.

As election season heightens emotions, the deliberate or unintentional spread of false information can lead to tension, violence, and erosion of trust in democratic institutions.

This underscores the urgent need to empower citizens with the tools to critically assess and verify information before sharing.

The “Check the Facts; Don’t Get it Twisted” campaign aims to address these challenges by raising public awareness about the dangers of false information during elections. It focuses on equipping individuals with critical thinking tools to identify, verify, and avoid spreading unverified information.

In Ghana, fostering a culture of verification is essential to counter these effects. Citizens must learn to ask critical questions, cross-check facts, and rely on trusted sources.

The campaign also collaborates with key stakeholders, such as the National Cyber Security Authority, Ghana Police Service, and the Electoral Commission, to amplify its message and reinforce the importance of accuracy. These institutions play a pivotal role in maintaining trust and order during the electoral process.

Ultimately, the campaign aspires to contribute to a safe, informed, and peaceful election season by empowering individuals to think critically about the information they consume and share.