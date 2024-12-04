Edward Boateng Honoured

Edward Boateng

Ambassador Edward Boateng, a trailblazer in African media and an accomplished diplomat, has been celebrated with the Lifetime Media Excellence Award at the 9th EMY Africa Awards.

This prestigious honor acknowledges his groundbreaking efforts in deregulating media across Africa, empowering private media ownership, and championing African narratives on a global stage.

Boateng’s career has been defined by his unwavering commitment to transforming the African media landscape.

His work directly contributed to the establishment of independent media outlets across the continent, which in turn fostered innovation, creativity, and diverse storytelling.

Recognising the power of media to shape perceptions, Mr. Boateng brought global platforms like CNN to Africa, helping establish CNN’s Inside Africa and founding the CNN African Journalists Awards to spotlight and celebrate excellence in African journalism.

Establishing Global Media Alliance, one of the first Ghanaian-owned integrated communication agencies, Edward Boateng redefined media consumption and entertainment in Ghana, providing full end-to-end media offerings to consumers through Public Relations, Events, Production, and Broadcasting.

In partnership with the Silverbird Group, he also spearheaded the development of cinemas in Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia, promoting local content and expanding access to African stories.

Boateng’s contributions extended beyond media to include major projects like the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2008 CAN games, as well as the establishment of the Accra Mall, which revolutionised retail and entertainment in Ghana.

Reflecting on his achievements, Boateng remarked: “This award is a testament to the power of storytelling and the strides we’ve made as a continent to control our narrative. Media deregulation was key in ensuring Africa’s stories are told by its people, and I’m honored to have been part of that journey.”

By Samuel Boadi