Cheddar Offers Nana Aba’s Street Hawker All Expenses Paid Dubai Trip

Ebetoda talking to Nana Aba and Cheddar

Founder and CEO of the Kwarleyz Group, Nana Kwame Bediako, better known as Cheddar has promised a street hawker Ebetoda who is under Nana Aba’s Hearts Wide Foundation, an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.

The gesture was to put smiles on the face of Ebetoda and help him fulfil one of his greatest ambitions of flying in an aeroplane.

Nana Aba on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, launched her foundation ‘Hearts Wide Open’ which seeks to offer assistance to less privileged Ghanaians.

The event witnessed prominent personalities including Sir Sam Jonah, Nana Kwame Bediako, Bola Ray in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Ebetoda born, Raphael Obeng Owusu, recalled how he used to sleep on the streets of Accra when he first moved from Kumasi to the city for greener pastures.

He thanked Nana Aba for the opportunities given him, adding that he has now been able to open his shop where he sells gadgets.

“I am yet to fulfil my heart dream, I just want to fly in an aeroplane. That is just what I want. If by God’s grace I get to sit in an aeroplane, I will look up in the skies and hit my chest and say ‘ tetelestai, it is finished,” he said his wish to fly in a plane.

Interestingly, Nana Aba in a post on Thursday revealed that Cheddar has offered to make Ebetoda’s dream a reality.

She wrote: “@iamfreedom has offered @2kay_teldem an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai. Ebetorda is about to collapse.”