Tracey Boakye Tackles Slay Queens Over Unnecessary Surgeries

Tracey Boakye

Actress Tracey Boakye has thrown some punches in the air, insisting it is a piece of advice to ladies who are spending huge sums to undergo surgeries just to look beautiful yet they are still renting.

In an Instagram post, the controversial actress who tags herself as East Legon landlady and real estate mogul said it doesn’t make sense to her, how some ladies spend so much to look attractive for their followers while they can invest such monies and build their own houses.

She wrote, “Don’t let social media pressure push you to go under the knife just to attract followers while you are renting, it doesn’t make sense. Invest that money n buy a plot of land and become a Landlady.”.

She added “ IT’s NOT TOO LATE. My little advice #eastlegonlandlady REAL ESTATE MOGUL @k_and_a_properties OWNER. MY PRIORITY IN LIFE.

I CAN GO FOR THE SURGERY A 100 TIMES, BUT I PREFER TO GIVE THAT MONEY TO THE NEEDY.”

Tracey commented not long after viral reports that fellow actress Kisa Gbekle spent GH¢60,000 to undergo surgery to correct her saggy tummy.

Kisa was quoted to have said she sold her car and other belongings to get the money.

Tracey didn’t mention any particular person in her post but social media users think it’s a shade to Kisa.

By Francis Addo