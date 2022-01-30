Big Brother South Africa Contestants Go Naked

New x-rated scenes from the ongoing Big Brother South Africa popularly known as #BBMzansi has been aired.

The third season of Big Brother South Africa debuted on Sunday night, January 23, with 18 contestants.

A report by Lindaikejiblog indicated that the show has been banned by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) from showing in Nigeria due to its adult-themed content.

In the scenes aired, the contestants who are now getting comfortable with each other flashed their boobs, penis and booties while having a shower together.

Some of the female contestants also twerked while in the shower.