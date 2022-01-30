I’m Rich Now – Kofi Adjorlolo Hits Back

Veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo says if anyone wants to know how rich he is as an actor, the person should just google him and find out.

The Men We Love actor in an interview with TV XYZ on Saturday told host Agyemang Prempeh that he is now a rich man.

“Yes I am rich, ”he said when he was asked if he was rich.

“You wanna know how much I am worth or how rich I am, Google Kofi Adjorlolo,” he added when the presenter pushed further.

He has made the statement almost two years after expressing anger over online claims he is worth Eight hundred thousand dollars ($800,000).

In February 2020, Kofi Adjorlolo lost his cool over unpaid jobs he did for some Ghanaian movie producers and blasted the movie makers for their unfair treatment.

According to him, they were the reason some of the country’s actors are dying poor.

In a viral video in which he was being interviewed by Joynews Ibrahim Ben Bako, Adjorlolo said “Producers in Ghana here, they should respect themselves…old man like me, they call me to come and work and they can’t pay me…”

“About seven producers in this country owe me monies…why? And then I’m sitting at home, I’m hungry, and then when I’m sick too nobody pays attention…Look we have elderly people lying down on their sickbeds and these producers owe them,” he revealed.

“Actors in Ghana here know what I’m talking about, these producers don’t pay!” he stressed.

Kofi Adjorlolo further explained at the time that he left his over 17-year-old broadcasting career for acting and ever since he became an actor, he has been taken for a ride by the producers.

He said the assertion that he is worth eight hundred thousand dollars ($800,000) is untrue. “…Me! Me! eight hundred what…?” he quizzed as if to say if he had that money why he is angry with producers who owe him.

However on Saturday, January 29, 2022, he said he is now rich and if anyone wants to how much he is worth they should google him.

He was on TV XYZ to talk about his upcoming movie titled, The Men We Love by Yvonne Nelson’s YN Production. The new movie is a beautiful tale of four ladies; Maria, Samantha, Shantel and Michelle who are not related by blood or anything remotely close to it but all they share in common is their femininity, embitterment and craving for their psychological and emotional freedom.

It stars an array of actors including Majid Michel, James Gardiner, veteran actress Eunice Banini, TikTok star; Jackline Mensah, Regina Van-Helvert, Comedian Hogan, Angela Bamford and Yvonne Nelson.

The rest are Nana Ansomah, Nana Made In China, Kweku Elliot and Sophia Kalorizos among others.

The movie is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14 at Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall at 7 pm.

Kofi played a politician in the movie.

By Francis Addo