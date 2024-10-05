Cheddar Settles On Islamic Banker As Running Mate

In a move set to shake up Ghana’s presidential election, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has unveiled Dr. Maryam Issaka Kriese as his running mate.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Kumasi, marking a significant milestone in Cheddar’s bid for the presidency.

A Partner in Prosperity

Cheddar highlighted Dr. Kriese’s impressive credentials, citing her experience as Senior Manager at the Securities & Exchange Commission, Ghana, where she played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s financial landscape.

Her expertise in financial empowerment, coupled with her academic track record, including a PhD in Finance and an MBA, makes her an ideal partner for Cheddar’s vision.

A Force for Financial Inclusion

Dr. Kriese’s background in Islamic Finance and ERP software complements Cheddar’s focus on economic resilience.

Her advocacy for women’s rights and distinguished academic career, having taught at the University of Ghana Business School and the University of Professional Studies, Accra, solidify her position as a game-changer in Ghanaian politics.

Previous Contenders

Before settling on Dr. Kriese, Cheddar had approached Samia Nkrumah, daughter of Ghana’s first president, to be his running mate. However, she declined the offer.

The search for a suitable partner has culminated in Dr. Kriese’s selection, cementing Cheddar’s commitment to empowering women and fostering economic growth.

-BY Daniel Bampoe