Wontumi Campaign Team Members In Narrow Escape

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has suspended his campaign tour of the region following a harrowing accident involving his team members.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 2, when Dennis Kwakwa, former Ashanti Regional NPP Communications Director, and two others were returning from a campaign tour in the Asante Akim South Constituency.

Their vehicle was involved in a near-collision with an oncoming truck, forcing Kwakwa to take evasive action.

George Opoku Amponsah, an aide to Antwi-Boasiako, recounted the events leading up to the accident: “We were traveling in a convoy of six vehicles when a vehicle approached from the opposite direction.

The fourth vehicle managed to avoid a collision, but Dennis Kwakwa’s vehicle clipped the back, causing him to lose control and veer into a ditch.”

Fortunately, Kwakwa and the other occupants were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where they received treatment and were discharged without sustaining any injuries or bruises.

Campaign Suspension

As a precautionary measure, Chairman Wontumi has put his campaign on hold to ensure the well-being of his team members.

Amponsah assured that Wontumi will resume his campaign tour soon, stating, “We want to indicate to the people of the constituencies we are yet to visit that Wontumi will show up.”

The suspension affects planned visits to Atwima Mponua and Juaben constituencies.

However, Amponsah reassured supporters that Wontumi remains committed to connecting with them.

This unexpected setback has not deterred Chairman Wontumi’s determination to engage with the people of the Ashanti Region.

His campaign will resume once his team members are fully recovered and ready to continue their outreach efforts.

BY Daniel Bampoe