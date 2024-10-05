GIS Pushes For Peaceful Elections

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding national security and ensuring peaceful elections in December 2024.

At the 2024 Management and Regional Commanders Conference, Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi emphasized the service’s proactive measures to mitigate potential risks.

Held in Koforidua from October 3-5, 2024, the conference brought together top officials to strategize on enhancing border security, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and community engagement.

The conference focused on key areas, including the implementation of Immigration Service Regulations 2016, inland checkpoints, logistics distribution, and strategic partnerships. Management members from the national headquarters delivered presentations on progress made and challenges faced.

The Comptroller-General indicated that the GIS recognizes the critical role it plays in safeguarding Ghana’s territorial integrity, particularly during the upcoming elections.

With the rapid spread of violence in sub-Saharan Africa driven by political instability, the service is leaving no stone unturned according to him.

He outlined the conference outcomes, as strengthening border patrols and surveillance to prevent illegal entry.

Improving intelligence sharing with sister security agencies to identify potential threats and collaborating with international stakeholders to address migration and security challenges.

Deputy Minister for the Interior, Naana Eyiah underscored the importance of collective responsibility in maintaining national security.

She stressed the need for collaboration with sister security agencies and international stakeholders to ensure effective migration management.

The Deputy Minister mentioned that the government has pledged to equip the GIS with the necessary human resources and logistics to deliver on its mandate.

This support would enable the service to intensify efforts to protect borders and prevent potential security threats, she added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe