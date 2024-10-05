The International Human Right Commission Senior Deputy Chair Dr Abu Zein Stands With Lebanon

Dr. Ambassador Abu Zein

The International Human Right Commission (IHRC) Senior Deputy Chairman Dr. Ambassador Abu Zein, has sent solidarity message to the people of Lebanon and its citizens across the globe.

In a release from the IHRC communications department, it reiterated the need to stand as one to affairm the people of Lebanon’s national unity that has always been their source of strength and determination in facing challenges.

The release, signed by Dr Ambassador Zein comes on the heels of the painful circumstances that Lebanon is currently going through, the aggression, the spare of killing, destruction and displacement of Lebanese.

The release enjoined the people of Lebanon to be one in heart and one in voice in solidarity with its people in every corner of the land.

The IHRC Senior Deputy chair encouraged the people of Lebanon to remain steadfast and united no matter how intense the aggression becomes.