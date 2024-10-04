Vision Foundation make medical donation to Manhean Polyclinic

Ghana Premier League side Vision Football Club — through the Vision Foundation — has made a donation to the Manhean Polyclinic in Tema New Town.

The donation made on Friday, October 4, included medical materials to the maternity department of the Polyclinic. Present at the event were representatives from the club, the president and executives of the foundation as well as players and part of the technical team of the club.

Some of the items donated included maternity beds, detergent for cleansing the place, and air conditioning to ease the maternity block.

The foundation also paid for some of the patients’ bills at the polyclinic maternity block.

The donation forms part of the club’s community engagement strategies having adopted the town as their home following their promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The polyclinic staff thanked the entourage from the Vision Foundation and Vision FC for their thoughtfulness and for extending their support to them.

“We decided to find ways to improve certain aspects within the community we exist. One of the ways we have decided is to do it through education and health,” said Kwame Amin Baffoe who is the Project Lead for Vision FC.

He also added the donation is the start of several works the team will undertake as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

Since coming into the league, Vision FC have enjoyed a good start, losing just one of their first four games in the top flight.

Vision play Basake Holy Stars in their next league game on Sunday, October 6.