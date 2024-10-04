Ayensuano NPP Candidate Donates 600 Mono-Desks To Schools

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, Parliamentary candidate for Ayensuano Constituency, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, has launched an ambitious education revitalization plan, starting with the distribution of 600 dual student desks to 68 schools.

The distribution was done on Thursday across the 68 schools in the Constituency.

Tackling Furniture Shortage

Ida Adjoa Asiedu identified the severe furniture shortage as a major obstacle to effective learning and vowed to address it. “Our children deserve a conducive learning environment,” she emphasized.

Building on Free SHS Success

Ida Adjoa Asiedu praised the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, citing its impact on increasing access to education.

“Now, let’s take it to the next level!” she urged.

This education revitalization plan demonstrates her dedication to empowering Ayensuano District’s next generation, ensuring they receive the quality education they deserve.

Vote for Progress

Ida Adjoa Asiedu appealed to constituents to support her vision and vote for the Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, describing him as a visionary leader committed to safeguarding Free SHS.

-BY Daniel Bampoe