EC Promises Free, Fair Elections

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reassured the nation of its commitment to conducting free, fair, and transparent elections in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa, made this promise during a special Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting in Accra, emphasizing that the commission is working tirelessly to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

A Credible Register

The EC has been working to address concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the voters’ register.

The commission has implemented a robust cleaning system to eliminate errors and discrepancies.

This process involves displaying the register at polling stations and online, allowing voters to review and correct their information.

Transparency and Accountability

To ensure transparency, the EC will re-exhibit the provisional voters’ register online, enabling voters to review their registration at no cost.

The commission has also developed a template for political parties to report discrepancies in the register.

Stakeholder Engagement

The IPAC meeting brought together key stakeholders, including political parties, civil society organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The EC’s efforts to engage with stakeholders demonstrate its commitment to building trust and ensuring the credibility of the electoral process.

Previous Successes

The EC’s track record in conducting successful elections is reassuring.

In 2020, the commission delivered a credible and robust final voters’ register, and there were no reported instances of voters being denied the opportunity to vote.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the progress made, challenges remain.

The EC must address concerns raised by some political parties regarding the online exhibition of the register, which may disadvantage rural communities with limited internet access.

-BY Daniel Bampoe