Anti-Galamsey Taskforce Raids Atewa Forest

In a daring operation, a task force combating illegal mining (galamsey) in the Atewa West District of the Eastern Region has arrested a Togolese national and seized mining equipment, while over 40 illegal miners escaped arrest by swimming across the Birim River.

Galamsey has been a persistent threat to Ghana’s environment and water resources, with the Atewa West District being one of the hardest-hit areas.

The Birim River, a major water source for nearby communities, has been severely polluted by illegal mining activities.

Previous Efforts

In recent years, the government has launched several initiatives to combat galamsey, including the deployment of military personnel and the establishment of a task force.

However, the illicit activity persists, with illegal miners adapting to evade detection.

Tuesday’s Operation

On Tuesday, the task force, comprising military personnel and local authorities, launched a dawn operation in the Atewa West District.

The team targeted illegal mining sites along the Birim River, where they discovered 20 chanfans (mining equipment) polluting the river.

Confrontation and Escape

As the task force began to burn the chanfans, over 40 illegal miners fled the scene, swimming across the Birim River to escape arrest.

One Togolese national, however, was apprehended and is currently in custody.

Seized Equipment

The task force confiscated various mining equipment, including pumps, generators, and hoses.

Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners’ Appeal

The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners has urged the public to assist in locating illegal miners and reporting their activities to the authorities.

Environmental Impact

The pollution of the Birim River has severe consequences for local communities, who rely on the water source for drinking, farming, and other domestic purposes.

Government’s Commitment

Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo-led government has reaffirmed its commitment to combating galamsey, with President Nana Akufo-Addo vowing to protect Ghana’s environment and natural resources.

The fight against galamsey continues, with the task force and local authorities working tirelessly to eradicate the menace.

The public’s cooperation is crucial in this endeavor.

-BY Daniel Bampoe