Mohammed Polo

Legendary midfielder, Mohammed Polo says the Black Stars must improve on their performance if they want to secure qualification to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The four-time champions of the AFCON title are without a win in their opening games in Group F, losing to Angola and drawing against Niger in September.

Speaking in an interview, Polo advocated for an improved performance in subsequent games as the AFCON qualification battle continues.

“I will urge the team to uplift their performance. There will be pressure because of how they started the qualifiers, but they need to improve,” he told Ghanasoccernet.com in an interview.

Meanwhile, the 1978 AFCON winner has expressed optimism about the Black Stars qualification chances despite sloppy start.

“Yes! It is not over for Ghana. We will struggle a bit but we will definitely qualify,” he stated.

The Black Stars will play host to Sudan on October 11, 2024 in Ghana after CAF approved the Accra Sports Stadium. The team will travel to Libya to face Sudan in the return leg at the Martyrs of February Stadium on Monday, October 14.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Otto Addo is yet to release his squad for the much-anticipated clash next week. The Black Stars will be hoping to revive their AFCON 2025 qualification chances when they face Sudan after a sloppy start to the qualifiers last month.

Otto Addo’s side aim to secure one of the top two spots in Group F to qualify for the AFCON tournament, scheduled from December 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 in Morocco.