Senegal, Cissé Part Ways

Aliou Cissé

Aliou Cissé’s near-10-year tenure at the helm of Senegal senior men’s national football team has come to an end, with the Senegal Football Federation confirming on Wednesday that his contract was not being renewed by the country’s sports ministry.

The 48-year-old, who coached Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon in 2022, has been informed that his contract — which expired in August — will not be extended in order for him to oversee the coming AFCON-World Cup cycle.

The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed the news in a communique on Wednesday, indicating that they were informed in a confidential letter received on Monday from the Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Mrs. Khady Diene Gaye, that Cissé’s extension would not be validated after he failed to achieve the objectives outlined in his contract.

While Cissé was an African champion two-and-a-half years ago, Senegal failed to retain the title in Ivory Coast earlier this year, which was one of his contractual targets. In 2022, they also missed out on the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after being defeated by England in the round of 16.

“The regression of our national team in the FIFA rankings, and the risk of disenchantment between our national team and the Senegalese people,” were also given as reasons for the non-renewal of his contract.

“Mr Cissé is no longer covered by a contract duly approved by the state of Senegal, and can no longer take charge of the national team,” the federation said in the communique, seen by ESPN.