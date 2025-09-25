Chef Abby To Serve 15,000 Ghanaians On World Food Day

Chef Abby

GHANAIAN FOOD Content Creator Abena Amoakoa Sintim-Aboagye, popularly known as Chef Abby, is set to host ‘The Big Street Feast’ in Accra on World Food Day, October 16, 2025, to provide free meals to over 15,000 people.

The initiative, with the theme “Wherever You Are, Food Will Find You,” will use food trucks and stands across the city to serve hearty meals, aiming to foster community, dignity, and hope through the unifying power of food.

Chef Abby is calling for support from brands, restaurants, and the public to make the event a success, emphasising that it’s a movement to ensure no one goes hungry in Accra.

This one-of-a-kind feast aims to break barriers by delivering food directly to the people.

Chef Abby, who was recently named on the 2025 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people, emphasised that this celebration is not just about feeding people, but about using food to unite, nourish, and restore hope.

“Food is more than survival, it is memory, dignity, culture, and love. The initiative ensures that no one is left behind, as food will be shared with love and dignity, regardless of where you are,” says Chef Abby.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke