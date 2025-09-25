I’m Not An A-list Musician – Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Renowned Ghanaian musician, Sista Afia, has asserted that she has featured renowned music stars in Ghana and produced hit singles but still don’t consider herself as an A-list musician.

She made the disclosure in an interview on the Delay Show regarding her growth in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Some of her notable collaboration songs include ‘Baabiaa’, a beautiful love song featuring King Paluta; ‘2 Things’, a party anthem blending Highlife music and Afrobeats sounds featuring Amerado; ‘Asuoden’, featuring Kuami Eugene; ‘Woman (Girls Anthem)’, with Okyeame Kwame; ‘Sika (Remix)’ and ‘Broken Heart’, which featured Sarkodie; and also featured Mr Drew and Strongman in the song ‘Case’, ‘More Money’ alongside Wendy Shay and Eno Barony, and another version with just Wendy Shay, among others.

When asked whether she’s an A-list artiste considering the collaborations and hit songs produced over the years, Sista Afia emphatically stated that she’s not yet an A-list musician.

“I will say I’m getting there but I’m not there yet,” she stressed. When asked what she needs to be among the A-list artiste category, she explained saying, “When l get the right people around me and also the right branding. Money will also help uplift my stature in the industry.”

Sista Afia disclosed that fans should expect a new version of her, as she is bent on releasing back to back hits this year.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke