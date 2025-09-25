Efya Ready For Rapperholic Concert

Efya

GHANA’S SENSATIONAL music star, Efya, born Jane Fara Fauzzier Afia Boafowaa Yahaya Awindor, is set to rock the “Rapperholic: The Homecoming,” happening this Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the iconic Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Headlined by Sarkodie, the two artistes have shared the stage multiple times, delivering electrifying performances that have left fans in awe. Their on-stage chemistry is undeniable, blending Efya’s soulful vocals with Sarkodie’s dynamic rap style is a delight to watch.

They have performed at notable events, including Ambusa Experience 2024, Vals Nite with the Stars, The Loaded Party, and are set to wow patrons during Rapperholic Concert, which marks Sarkodie’s return to his roots in the Ashanti Region.

In a post on X, Efya made a poetic and powerful statement ahead of the Rapperholic Concert, expressing her support and excitement. She wrote, “The mic is the witness. The city is the choir. @sarkodie.”

The Rapperholic Concert will also feature the likes of Shatta Wale, Gyakie, Medikal, BYK, Lasmid, Skyface SDW, Oseikrom Sikani, Kofi Kinaata and Kweku Smoke.

The rest are YPee, OliveTheBoy, Kweku Flick, Beeztrap KOTM, Jay Bahd, Reggie Osei, Xlimkid, Kwesi Amewuga, Kofi Jamar, Lalid, and Donzy Chaka among other surprise acts.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke