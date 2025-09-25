Mahama Assigns Global Coordinator Role To MiDA

Alex Mould, MD, MiDA

President John Dramani Mahama has formally designated the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) as the government’s primary focal institution for coordinating philanthropic and grant-based partnerships.

In a letter dated September 19, 2025, addressed to the Chairperson of MiDA and copied to the Ministers of Finance and Foreign Affairs, President Mahama cited MiDA’s track record of technical excellence, fiduciary discipline, and effective delivery as the basis for the new designation.

The move is intended to streamline and enhance the country’s engagement with major international philanthropic entities.

“This designation affirms Government’s confidence in MiDA’s institutional strength,” the letter stated, emphasising MiDA’s historical success in implementing large-scale development projects such as the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compacts.

The new role empowers MiDA to serve as the central coordinating body for all government engagements with philanthropic partners.

This includes strategic alignment with national priorities like the Feed Ghana Programme and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of its expanded mandate, MiDA will now be responsible for acting as the lead institution for aligning philanthropic efforts with national development goals, managing secured funds grants, and implementing robust procurement systems.

MiDA’s designation specifically includes, but is not limited to, collaboration with global philanthropic giants such as the Open Society Foundation (OSF), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Mastercard Foundation, and other similar entities.

President Mahama has instructed MiDA to work proactively with the Ministry of Finance, relevant sector ministries, and designated organisations to unlock impactful development financing opportunities for Ghana.

“We are confident that under your leadership, MiDA will excel in this strategic role,” the President’s letter concluded, expressing optimism about Ghana’s potential to become a trusted global partner in international philanthropy.

This strategic shift is expected to bolster Ghana’s capacity to attract and manage international grants effectively, ensuring that partnerships deliver measurable, lasting benefits to the Ghanaian people.