15 Eastern Region NPP MPs Endorse Bawumia

Fifteen (15) out of the 23 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament in the Eastern Region have thrown their support behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as he begins his campaign tour of the region.

The former Vice President, who also led the party into the 2024 general election as presidential candidate, is seeking re-election as the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2028 polls.

Dr. Bawumia was vetted yesterday by the party’s vetting committee, clearing a crucial hurdle in his quest to lead the NPP again.

His supporters in Parliament described him as the candidate with the vision, experience, and grassroots appeal to strengthen the party’s chances in 2028.

The Eastern Region is considered a critical battleground for internal contests, and endorsements from MPs are seen as a major boost to his campaign.

Among the MPs backing Dr. Bawumia are Sammi Awuku, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Frank Annoh Dompreh, Kofi Ahenekorah Marfo, Charles Asuako Owiredu, Kingsley Agyemang, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, Kwame Appiah Kodua, Duke Ofori-Atta, Michael Okyere Baafi, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, Kwame Addo Frempong, Alexander Agyare, and Laurette Korkor Asante.

Their support is expected to bolster Dr. Bawumia’s regional tour and mobilise grassroots enthusiasm for his candidacy.

Dr. Bawumia, addressing supporters at the start of his campaign in the Eastern Region, urged party faithful to remain united and focused on recapturing power in 2028.

He emphasised that his track record in government and his vision for Ghana’s future make him the best choice to lead the NPP into the next election.

“Together, we can build a stronger party and a stronger nation,” he said.