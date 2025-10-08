Chef Faila Urges Ghanaians To Patronise Local Tourist Centres

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak with some participants at some tourist sites in the Savannah Region

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, who recently attempted to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, has urged Ghanaians to patronize local tourist centres to help boost the country’s tourism industry.

She said locals should lead by example and use social media and other platforms to market Ghana’s tourism and heritage to the world.

“We as Ghanaians should take the lead and market our tourist sites through our platforms to the world to boost our tourism industry,” she said.

She made this known when she organised an adventure for her fans, dubbed “A Savannah Escape with Executive Chef Faila,” to Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

Participants visited the mystic stone, Laribanga mosque and Mole National Park to see elephants, antelopes, monkeys and other animals and were treated to hot meals and snacks cooked by Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, and participated in fun games.

Savannah Regional Senior Assistant Quality Assurance Officer at the Ghana Tourism Authority, Isaac Nyadia, commended Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak for the initiative and encouraged other celebrities to use their platforms to market Ghana’s tourism potential.

“We wish that more celebrities will use their various platforms to market our tourist sites to the world to boost our industry,” he said.

FROM Eric Kombat, Mole