Dr. Bawumia And The Magical No. 7: Born On The 7th, The 7th Vice-President, And The Making Of The 7th President

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

I am not a numerologist, but if it can be said that a person has a favourite or lucky number, then the number seven surely belongs to former Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

As I’ve mentioned, I won’t pretend to be a numerologist, but the numerological pattern I’m about to outline is as striking as it is intriguing.

From the headline of this piece, you may already notice that the number seven holds a unique significance for Dr. Bawumia — and, remarkably, for Ghana’s political journey, the Fourth Republic, and the presidency itself.

Let’s take a simple walk through this fascinating connection, if you will.

07 October: Happy Birthday

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s affinity with the number seven begins with his very first day on earth. The former Vice-President was born on 7 October 1963. Yes, he was born on the 7th — and yesterday marked his 63rd birthday.

07 December: Election Day

Every four years, 7 December is the date set aside for Ghana’s general election. The next presidential election will be held on 7 December 2028, and it is widely expected that Dr. Bawumia will contest as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer.

If that happens, and by the grace of God he wins, the election that ushers him into office will again take place on the 7th day of December.

07 January: Inauguration Day

In Ghana’s Fourth Republic, 7 January is the official inauguration day for Presidents and Vice-Presidents.

Dr. Bawumia has already been sworn in twice — on 7 January 2017 and 7 January 2021 — as Vice-President, the highest public office he has held so far.

If he wins the 2028 election, which will be held on the 7th of December, he will again be sworn in as President on 7th January 2029.

But wait — there’s one more “seven” that makes this even more remarkable!

7th President of the Fourth Republic

Here is where the pattern becomes even more compelling.

If you’re not moved by all the earlier coincidences, consider this: Dr. Bawumia would become the 7th President of the Fourth Republic if he is sworn in as President on 7th January 2029.

The list of Presidents of the Fourth Republic is as follows:

Jerry John Rawlings

John Agyekum Kufuor

John Evans Atta Mills

John Dramani Mahama

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama (re-elected in 2024)

With President Mahama ineligible to contest again, whoever wins the 2028 election will become Ghana’s 7th President of the Fourth Republic. And with Dr. Bawumia’s remarkable link to the number seven, it may appear — at least symbolically — that he is destined for that office.

Still on the number seven, it is fascinating that Dr. Bawumia is already Ghana’s 7th Vice-President in history, following Joseph W. S. de Graft-Johnson, K. N. Arkaah, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, John Dramani Mahama, and Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

Ironically, Dr. Bawumia became the 7th Vice-President after Ghana’s 7th general election of the Fourth Republic in 2016, following those held in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012.

The 2028 election — which could make Dr. Bawumia the 7th President of the Fourth Republic — will also be his 7th national election involvement, whether as a running mate or presidential candidate (counting the second round of the 2008 election as a separate contest).

Amazing, isn’t it?

Conclusion

Dr. Bawumia was born on 7 October, became Ghana’s 7th Vice-President after the 7th general election of the Fourth Republic, and may yet be sworn in on 7 January 2029 as Ghana’s 7th President, from an election held on the 7th of December.

And if you hadn’t noticed — the name BAWUMIA has seven letters!

Dr. Bawumia’s special connection with the number seven seems to hint at something extraordinary, but only God knows — and only time will tell. As the Good Book reminds us, no one can change what God has destined.

If indeed it is his divine destiny to become Ghana’s 7th President of the Fourth Republic, then no man can alter that plan.

