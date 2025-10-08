Man Arrested For Inflicting Machete Wounds On Victim Over Mobile Phone

Suspect Rafai Tahiru

The Police in the Walewale District of the North East Region, has arrested one person for inflicting multiple machete wounds on a victim at Walewale.

On October 4, 2025, the suspect, Rafai Tahiru, 25, and two others currently at large alleged that the victim had stolen a mobile phone belonging to suspect Rafai Tahiru.

The three suspects then tied up the hands and legs of the victim with robes, put him in a tricycle, whipped him with canes, and inflicted multiple machete wounds on his forehead and body.

The victim was however rescued by onlookers and rushed to the Walewale Government Hospital for medical attention, while a report was lodged with Walewale Police.

Robert Anabiik Anmain, Deputy Superintendent of Police Public Affairs Unit, North East Region, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said suspects fled the scene after committing the crime. However, on October 5, 2025, based on intelligence, suspect Rafai Tahiru was arrested at his hideout in Tampulungu, a suburb of Walewale.

According to him, a search in the suspect’s room led to the discovery of a machete which was stained with blood and believed to be the weapon the suspects used to inflict the wounds on the victim.

He disclosed that the suspect will be arraigned before court, while efforts are being made to arrest his accomplices.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale