Pregnant Woman Fined For Promoting Unregistered Products On TikTok

The Upper East Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has imposed a GH¢25,000 fine on a pregnant woman for promoting unregistered products on TikTok.

The woman, identified as Madam Perpetual Akurugu, was found advertising unregistered aphrodisiacs and body enhancement products stored in her kitchen cabinets at her home in Yorogo, a community within the Bolgatanga Municipality.

According to the FDA, the agency conducts regular inspections in shops and markets across the region to eliminate unregistered and unsafe products. It also monitors traditional and social media platforms for illegal advertisements.

The acting Upper East Regional Head of the FDA, Mr. Abel Ndego, explained that he personally discovered Akurugu’s TikTok videos during a late-night routine check.

“It caught my attention because she was speaking Gurune, a local language in the Upper East Region. I visited her page and found several videos advertising unregistered and potentially harmful products,” he said.

Mr. Ndego explained that after confirming the videos, he instructed his team to investigate further. They later visited her residence, where the products were found and seized.

“We retrieved the products and arrested her. Even though she is pregnant, the law must take its course to deter others from engaging in similar acts,” he added.

He expressed concern over the growing misuse of social media for marketing unapproved health and beauty products, especially on Facebook and TikTok, warning that such acts pose serious public health risks.

“We are mandated under the Public Health Act 851 of 2012 to ensure that all products on the market meet regulatory standards. Our goal is to protect public health and safety,” Mr. Ndego stressed.

He reiterated the Authority’s determination to make the Upper East Region one of the most compliant in Ghana, emphasising, “We are leaving no stone unturned.”

