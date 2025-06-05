Chelsea Eye Move For Mohammed Kudus Ahead Of Club World Cup

Mohammed Kudus

ENGLISH PREMIER League giants Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United, with the midfielder’s £85 million release clause set to become active in early July.

Kudus, 23, impressed during his debut Premier League season two years ago and has continued to shine for both club and country. His performances have attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, but Chelsea are believed to be closely monitoring the situation as they prepare for a busy summer.

The Blues are particularly focused on strengthening their squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where they kick off their campaign against Los Angeles FC on June 16, followed by fixtures against Flamengo and ES Tunis.

The release clause in Kudus’ contract can only be triggered by Premier League clubs during the first 10 days of July, placing Chelsea in a strong position should they choose to move quickly.

For many Ghanaian fans, the potential transfer to Stamford Bridge would mark a major milestone in Kudus’ rising career, as he continues to establish himself as one of the nation’s top football exports.