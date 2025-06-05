Kwesi Nyantakyi Pledges Lifelong Support for Prisoners, Launches Prisons Football Project

EX-GFA PRESIDENT Kwesi Nyantakyi has vowed to spend the rest of his life advocating for the wellbeing of prisoners in Ghana. He made this promise at the launch of the Prisons Football Project on June 3, 2025, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The initiative, launched in partnership with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), aims to use sport as a tool for rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates. Nyantakyi and his team donated footballs, jerseys, volleyballs, and other equipment to the Ghana Prisons Service.

Nyantakyi revealed his motivation came after visiting his friend and former Wa All Stars chairman, Alhaji Inusah, currently serving time. He recounted how Inusah was jailed after a land dispute turned tragic when a warning shot accidentally killed two bystanders.

“Any of us could have been in this situation,” Nyantakyi said. “I’ve decided to engage lawyers to reopen cases of inmates who lacked legal representation. I’ll pay for it and will also appeal Inusah’s case.”

Deputy Director of Prisons, Patrick Thomas Seidu, praised the project, stressing that incarceration should be seen as a path to reform. “They’ve only offended the law, not lost their rights,” he said.

The Prisons Football Project is expected to be rolled out in other prisons nationwide, offering inmates a chance at rehabilitation through sport.

By Wletsu Ransford