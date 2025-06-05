Jorginho, Tierney Among 20 Arsenal Players Released

Jorginho and his Arsenal teammates

Jorginho and Kieran Tierney will leave Arsenal upon expiry of their contracts on 30 June, the club have announced via their retained list.

Italy midfielder Jorginho, who is set to sign for Brazilian side Flamengo, joined the Gunners in a £12 million deal from Chelsea in January 2023 and went on to make 79 appearances.

Scotland international Tierney signed for the north London club from Celtic six years ago for a reported fee of £25 million.

The left-back made 170 appearances before signing for La Liga club Real Sociedad on loan during the 2023-24 season.

After returning to Emirates Stadium, he made just 13 Premier League appearances this term and now is set rejoin boyhood club Celtic.

Thomas Partey’s contract is also due to expire at the end of June but talks are ongoing over a new deal for the midfielder.

England international Raheem Sterling moved to north London on a season-long loan from Chelsea but he will return to Stamford Bridge after scoring just once in 28 matches.

Women’s Champions League winner and England international Chloe Kelly, who joined Renee Slegers’ side on loan in January, is undergoing contract talks with the Gunners upon the expiry of her Manchester City deal.

The list was compiled of men’s players and scholars who have represented Arsenal at first-team, under-21 and under-18 levels along with members of the women’s squad.