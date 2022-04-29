Cherish My Female Fans – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian highlife musician, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, says he holds his female fans in high esteem, considering the support they have shown him in his music career over the years.

Credited with hit songs such as ‘Aso’, ‘Royal Lady’, ‘Obaa’, ‘Fingers’, ‘Tokro’, ‘Afraid To Lose You’, ‘Kyere Wo Do’, among others, Kwabena Kwabena, in an interview on BBC Focus on Africa radio, said he has a lot of respect for his female fans who mostly connect with his music on different levels.

The highlife musician, who happens to be one of the few young dedicated highlife artistes in the country working tirelessly to put Ghanaian music on the world map, said all his songs are mostly targeted at women, because they are more emotional than men.

“They mean so much to me, because I feel women connect more to emotional things than men do, because men hardly show emotions even when they are feeling it,” he said.

During the interview, he revealed that highlife music is the only genre identified to be from Ghana, and has managed to put the country on the map.

“It is a genre which has put Ghana on the map. It is the only genre that is related to Ghana, so me being a Ghanaian and loving the fact that I am, I embrace highlife music as my all, and that is what I am born to do. I cannot identify myself with any genre but highlife music,” he told host Mark Wilberforce.

A versatile singer and songwriter, Kwabena Kwabena burst onto the scene in 2004 with his hit song ‘Aso’, a classic highlife style that virtually worked its way into the hearts of music fans in the country and beyond.

Kwabena Kwabena has a strong passion for philanthropic work, and believes in his Ghanaian environment. This passion spurred him on to set up the ‘Kwabena Kwabena Save a Life Foundation’.

He has received a number of local and international awards, some of which include the best vocal performance and the best songwriter.