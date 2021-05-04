Chidinma Ekile Quits Secular Music For Gospel

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile, has quit secular music to become a gospel music minister of God.

Chidinma revealed this on her Instagram page even as she shared a video of her singing a gospel song in a church.

She also deleted all previous pictures and videos of her songs on her Instagram page.

The 30-year-old singer alongside the video wrote: “My name is Minister Chidinma Ekile. I am a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“Your future needs you, your past doesn’t. The devil knows your name but he calls you by your sins. God knows your sins but he calls you by your name.

“The message is Jesus. I will reign in life because the creator of the ends of the earth loves me.”

Before becoming a minister, Chidinma was known for her hit songs ‘Kedike and Yanga.’