Children Used To Ask If I Was A Boy Or Girl – The Rock

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said children used to ask him if he was a girl.

The 49-year-old actor and former wrestler said that he had ‘soft features’ and ‘really soft Afro hair’ when he was a child, which often prompted other youngsters at school to ask him if he was ‘a boy or a girl.’

Dwayne’s father, Rocky Johnson, was also a professional wrestler whose job required him to travel extensively with his family, which meant that the actor had to frequently change schools and try to make new friends.

Recalling one instance when he started at a new school, Dwayne told Sunday Today: “I sit down next to a kid, and within 60 seconds, he goes, ‘Can I ask you something?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you a boy or a girl?’”

He added, “I would say between the ages of seven and 11, people thought that I was a little girl because I had really soft features and I had really soft Afro hair.”

‘The Jumanji: The Next Level’ star also spoke about his presidential ambitions and said he would be interested in running for the position if people “want to see it happen.”

He said, “I have a goal and an ambition and an interest to unite our country. If this is what the people want, then I will do that.”

–Dailymail