Prince David Osei Goes Hiking On Mount Afadjato

Actor Prince David Osei went hiking on top of mountain Afadjato over the weekend, as part of a holiday trip to Ghana’s highest mountain to among other objectives promote local tourism.

Accompanied by Rebecca Asamoah, 2017 Miss United Nations runner up and Miss Ghana 2015 runner up, they climbed the mountain while expressing joy to have made it on top of the monumental tourism site.

David shared photos and videos of the trip on Instagram on Monday saying, “If only you knew, where we were coming from to get to where we are now! You won’t fight us. It is just by the grace of God. Conquering Mountain Afadjato 2903.45 feet 885 meters @adansitravels @ghanatourismauthority @missrebecca.asamoah.”

Mount Afadjato is one of Africa’s major tourism attractions. It is the highest mountain in Ghana, at an altitude of 885m (2,905ft). The mountain is located in the Agmatsa Range and runs along the Ghana-Togo border near the village of Liati Wote and Gbledi.

Mount Afadjato on a clear day offers views of the neighbouring villages, the Tagbo waterfalls and the Volta Lake. From the peak, visitors enjoy fantastic panoramic views of surrounding villages, forests, mountains, valleys and Volta Lake, which are all visible from the summit. Afadjato is covered with tropical forests, and has a varied range of flora and fauna. Over 300 species of butterflies and 33 species of mammals have been recorded.

Prince David’s visit to Mount Afadjato is a great experience for the actor.

By Francis Addo