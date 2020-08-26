Chief Appeals for School For Alleged Witches’ kids

The Chief of Tindan, Shei Alhassan Tindana , has appealed to government to establish a school at Tindan , a farming community near Gnani in the Northern region.

Over 200 children of alleged witches at the Gnani witch camp are compelled to walk about 2 miles to get access to school in the area.

“We need the school to be accredited by government so we can get support for it to faction well to enhance the education of the children in this community.”

He made the appeal when the Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison, led the Parliamentary Select Committee on Women and Children to the Gnani and Gushegu witches camps in the Northern region.

Some of the children of the alleged witches told DGN Online that they wished they had bicycles to aid their movement from Tindan community to Gnani where their school is situated.

Mrs Morrison assured the chief of Tindan that the ministry will take a look at the school and see how they can help to upgrade it to enhance teaching and learning in the community.

“ The important things is the children , when you look at them even though School is not in session they deserve to be in school so we will look it and see how we can improve on the school for the children.”

The Gnani witches camp in the yendi municipality has a total number of 131 women and 88 men inmates.

FROM Eric Kombat, Gnani