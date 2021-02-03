Chief Imam Counsels Muslims On COVID-19

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has counseled Muslims and non-Muslims alike to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

He has especially asked Muslims to ensure that the protocols are strictly adhered to in mosques because, as he put it, COVID-19 is real.

The spiritual head stated that as Muslims “we are enjoined to respect constituted authority. The President has addressed the nation about the COVID-19 situation and spelt out measures to contain the virus. It behooves us to adhere to these protocols as good Muslims. After all it is in our own interest and the nation’s to stay healthy by avoiding activities which can endanger our lives and others.”

His admonition comes in the wake of the President’s 23rd update on the COVID-19 situation in the country and the measures to arrest the situation.

Among the measures are the banning until further notice of some social activities and the strict adherence to social distancing especially.

By A.R. Gomda