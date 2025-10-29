Chief Imam Mourns Nana Konadu

Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, has joined the long list of mourners of the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings who passed on recently.

In a statement, the Chief Imam described the deceased as “an icon of women empowerment, youth development, and societal enhancement.”

Long before the twin concepts of Gender Equality and Child Protection flourished in Africa, the Chief Imam said “she had made, on the global stage, an indelible imprint on her advocacy for the wellbeing of the underprivileged.”

He recalls that Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings raised the Office of the First Lady to another pedestal, where it was largely regarded as a tool of national service rather than an opportunity of personal aggrandizement.

Ghana, he went on, “has lost a daughter; Africa a mother; and the gender fraternity a voice.”

The world, he said, would forever miss a personality whose voice helped shape global advocacy for social protection and equal justice.

Sheikh Sharubutu expressed the hope that the former First Lady’s legacy of leadership and mentorship would continue to inspire confidence in the national efforts at providing equal opportunities that transcend gender, religion, and ethnicity.

Following the demise of the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings on October 23, 2025, Ghana was thrown into a state of mourning.

The Chief Imam has extended condolences to the family of the former First Lady and the Government of Ghana, as the nation mourns the distinguished departed soul.

The Chief Imam’s tribute was contained in a statement signed by his personal assistant, Dr. Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari Azindoo.